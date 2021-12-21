Unvaccinated Teachers Infect 200 Students

Yerushalayim -

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 5:05 am |

Israelis hold signs as they protest against the Israeli government’s vaccination and Green Pass policies, outside the Israeli parliament, on October 3, 2021. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Over 200 students tested positive for coronavirus in Ma’ale Adumim, Ynet reported, after being in contact with unvaccinated staff members at their school.

There are 25 who have tested positive for the Omicron strain.

Ma’ale Adumim Mayor and holder of the education portfolio, Benny Kashriel, announced operative measures to deal with the outbreak in the education system.

Mayor Benny Kashriel says that “we are working efficiently and quickly. We will double sampling positions, isolating students, and carrying out aggressive enforcement and public information drives. We are also transitioning students to distance learning. Only then will we be able to immediately stop the spread of the epidemic and defeat it.”