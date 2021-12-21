French Army Says It Has Killed Leading Islamic State Member in Niger

Paris (Reuters) -

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 4:59 am |

French soldiers of the 126th Infantry Regiment and Malian soldiers, March 17, 2016. (Wikipedia)

The French Armed Forces Ministry said on Tuesday that its “Operation Barkhane” unit had killed Soumana Boura, a leading member of Islamic State in Niger.

Operation Barkhane is an ongoing anti-insurgent operation that started on August 1, 2014, and is led by the French military against Islamist groups in Africa’s Sahel region.

Located in N’Djamena, the capital of Chad, the force consists of roughly 5,000 French troops. It is led by five countries, all of which were former French colonies located in the Sahel: Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger. Collectively, these countries are known as the G-5 Sahel. This operation is named after the crescent-shaped dune of the Sahara desert.

The French army said Boura had been killed by an air strike that took place on December 20.