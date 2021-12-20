Fire at Yeshiva of Spring Valley Girls Building Under Construction; No Injuries

Monday, December 20, 2021 at 1:22 pm |

A fire broke out early Monday afternoon at a building under construction at Yeshiva of Spring Valley girls’ school, on Grandview Avenue in Monsey. There were no injures, Baruch Hashem.



It is believed that the fire was caused by a piece of machinery at the yeshiva building’s extension, currently under construction.

The girls were evacuated from their building, and Rockland Chaveirim members brought school buses for the girls to sit in, as temperatures outside were near-freezing.

The girls sat on the buses for approximately an hour, and authorities allowed them back into their building at around 1:30 p.m.



