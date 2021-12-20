Dozens of Cases Opened Each Year Against Parents Who Steal Food for Their Children​​

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 20, 2021 at 9:33 am |

An elderly man searches among the garbage near the market in Petach Tikva. (Nati Shohat/FLASH90)

The Labor and Welfare Committee on Monday revisited the issue of mothers who do not have enough money to purchase food for their children. According to Committee Chair MK Efrat Rayten Marom (Labor), only three companies make up the entire [​baby formula] market, “and therefore the market is centralized, there is no competition and no horizon for a price reduction.” She called on the Israel Competition Authority to issue a temporary price control order, in order to examine its effect on the market, and demanded that the Treasury present to the committee, within a month, data on the impact of the reduced tax rate on baby formula.

MK Emilie Moatti (Labor) said, “For a decade now, the bill that would guarantee supervision over the price of baby formula has been passed on from Knesset to Knesset. It makes no sense not to have it subsidized. If there is no argument about milk being a supervised product, then there is no reason to exclude baby formula. We’ll shelve the bill if the Economy Ministry decides to limit the price of baby formula.”

MK Rabbi Uriel Busso (Shas) discussed news reports about mothers who steal food for their babies, and malnourished toddlers. According to the Knesset’s Research and Information Center, a budget of NIS 750 million is required for subsidizing baby formula. MK Busso said the Economy Ministry has been promising for a decade to reduce the import tax on baby formula. MK Michal Rozin (Meretz) said some 350,000 children in Israel live in a state of food insecurity.

Eli Cohen, CEO of Pitchon Lev – Breaking the Cycle of Poverty, said the non-profit organization delivers food for some 6,000 babies each week, but purchasing, storing and transporting the food is “expensive and complex.”

Channel 12 reporter Lia Spilkin told about a single mother who was prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office for stealing food for her daughter. Each year the Public Defense Office reports on dozens of criminal cases involving the theft of food, mostly by parents for their children, Spilkin said.

Avi Ben Zikri, deputy director-general of the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services, pledged to increase the cooperation with relevant NGOs and add about NIS one million to the budget of non-profit associations for the purchase of food for babies. In addition, the total budget for these associations will be increased by NIS 10 million. Prof. Ronit Endevelt, director of the Health Ministry’s Nutrition Division, admitted that the prices in Israel of baby formula are too high, but said breastmilk is the healthiest form of nutrition for babies, and therefore breastfeeding should be encouraged. She called to completely ban ads for baby formula.

According to Rimona Chen, head of price control at the Economy Ministry, the price of baby formula rose in 2001. The prices of these products dropped between 2015 and 2018, and have since remained stable, she told the committee.





