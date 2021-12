NEW YORK -

Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 12:52 pm |

The New York City Sanitation Department will not collect trash or recycling the next two Saturdays, December 25 or January 1.

Residents who normally have trash pick-up on Saturday should not put their trash to the curb until the next trash collection day.

Residents who have Saturday pick-up for recycling or composting may place their material out at curbside Sunday evening for collection beginning Monday. Residents may experience collection delays.