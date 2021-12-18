YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 7:39 pm |

The Me’aras Hamachpeilah in Chevron. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)

Knife used in the stabbing at Me’aras Hamachpeilah. (Police spokesman)

A civilian was stabbed by a terrorist at the Me’aras Hamachpeilah this evening and with chasdei Hashem suffered only minor injuries.

At 10:55 p.m., a terrorist arrived and stabbed a civilian near the entrance to the Mearas Hamachpela. The victim, a resident of Kiryas Arba, fought off the terrorist while suffering minor wounds, according to local medical sources.

Border Police operating in the area arrived at the scene and arrested the terrorist, a 65 year old woman who is a resident of Idna, without firing any shots. The suspect was taken in for questioning by security officials.