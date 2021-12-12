3 Hamas Dead in Shooting at Lebanon Funeral

YERUSHALAYIM -

Members of Hamas carry their weapons during the funeral of a man who was killed in an explosion that occurred on Friday night in the Palestinian camp of Burj al-Shemali, in southern Lebanese port city of Tyre, Sunday. (REUTERS/Ali Hankir)

Three members of Hamas were killed and several others were injured in a “quarrel” that erupted on Sunday in the Palestinian camp of Burj al-Shemali in south Lebanon during the funeral of an engineer killed in an explosion there, according to AFP.

The explosion rocked the Palestinian camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre on Friday night.

Hamas official Raafat al-Murra says members of the rival Fatah movement “shot at the funeral procession” of a Palestinian killed Friday in a blast in the Burj al-Shemali camp, outside the port city of Tyre. A camp resident told AFP armed clashes followed the shooting.