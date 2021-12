Bituach Leumi Website Hit by Cyberattack

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 9:19 am |

View of the Bituach Leumi offices in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The website of the Bituach Leumi (National Insurance Institute) came under a cyberattack on Wednesday, the latest of a series of attacks on infrastructure in the country.

The attack was a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS), a malicious attempt to disrupt the normal traffic of a targeted server, service or network by overwhelming the target or its surrounding infrastructure with a flood of internet traffic, making it difficult or impossible to access the website.

The Bituach Leumi cyber and computer system blocked access from abroad, thus returning the site to normal operation after a short time.

The Bituach Leumi’s databases was not compromised and personal details were not accessed, the agency underscored.

Israel has been facing a growing number of attacks in the cyber realm in recent months.

In October, the Iranian Black Shadow group hacked multiple Israeli sites.

Earlier that month, Hillel Yaffe Medical Center’s computer system crashed after experiencing a ransom cyberattack. It took the hospital over a month to fully recover its systems.