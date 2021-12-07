BD’E – Harav Tzvi Elimelech (Hershel) Waxman, Zt”l

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 6:54 pm |

Harav Tzvi Elimelech (Hershel) Waxman, zt”l, speaking at a parlor meeting for his kollel.

Hamodia is saddened to report the petirah of Harav Tzvi Elimelech (Hershel) Waxman, zt”l, one of the pillars of the Torah community of Monsey, who was niftar on Sunday evening, the night of Zos Chanukah. He was 96 years old.

Rav Waxman learned in Beis Medrash Elyan, and was called on to use his unique skills to serve as its executive director. He went on to found Beis Medrash of Monsey Kollel, which he developed into one of the premier mosdos haTorah in Monsey. For nearly half a century, the kollel has produced talmidei chachamim of the highest caliber. He helped build an impressive structure to house the kollel at 3 Harvest Court, which stood adjacent to his home at 1 Harvest Court.

Rav Waxman authored several sefarim titled Tiferes Elimelech, and was the founder of the Chevra Kadisha of Monsey.

The levayah took place in the kollel, and the aron was flown to Eretz Yisrael for kevurah.

Rav Waxman is survived by his sons Rabbi Meshulam Zishe Waxman, Rabbi Reuven Pinchos Waxman, Mrs. Sima Greenes, Mrs. Charna Minzer and Mrs. Rivky Kutner, as well as by his brother and sister. His wife, Mrs. Esther Waxman a”h, passed away 2-1/2 years ago. His son, Rabbi Yechiel Meir Waxman z”l, was the longtime administrator of the Lakewood Cheder and the gabbai at Bais Medrash Govoha. His father established Kollel Zichron Yechiel Meir in the Elmwood Village Shul of Lakewood in his memory.

Yehi zichro baruch