In Turkey, Hamas Leader Calls to ‘Bring Down’ Abraham Accords

Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 3:40 am |

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. (Reuters/Mohammed Salem)

Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh urged the terror group on Thursday to fight against the normalization agreements Israel has established with neighboring states.

Last year’s Abraham Accords brought about a series of agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and others, where states agreed to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel.

Haniyeh spoke out against the deals during a conference in Istanbul, Turkey, and called to take action to undermine them.

“We must have an integrated plan to bring down normalization, which, unfortunately, has taken the character of military and security alliances with some countries,” he said, according to a Hamas press release.

In November, Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed a memorandum with Morocco’s defense chief, which would establish a foundation for security cooperation between the two states.

His visit marked the first official trip by an Israeli defense chief to the country – a visit made possible after Morocco normalized ties with Israel through a deal that followed the Abraham Accords.

Haniyeh outlined three objectives for the Islamist faction’s agenda – focusing on the status of Yerushalayim, supporting what Hamas refers to as Palestinian “resistance,” and fighting against normalization agreements with Israel.

During his speech, the chairman also alleged that the withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan would lead to additional retreats, and said the incident would weaken Israel.