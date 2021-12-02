Person With Omicron Variant Traveled to NYC

NEW YORK -

The second confirmed case of the omicron coronavirus variant in the United States has been identified in Minnesota, according to state health officials. The patient, who has not publicly been identified, recently traveled to New York City.

“We should assume there is community spread of the variant in our city,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.

The patient had been in Manhattan from Nov. 19-21, attending a conference at the Javits Center. Masks and vaccines requirements were required for all attendees.

The patient had mild symptoms on November 22 and tested positive two days later, according to Pix11. He was vaccinated and recovered at home.

The Test and Trace Corps will be contacting the conference attendees.

Governor Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers confirmed omicron cases are expected to appear in the state.

“We fully expect it to be detected in the coming days,” incoming New York Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said at Hochul’s briefing.

The first known omicron patient in the U.S. was announced in California on Wednesday. The patient had recently traveled to South Africa.