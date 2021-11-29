Menorah Lighting at 10 Downing

Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid lit the second Chanukah candle at 10 Downing Street with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday night, in a ceremony also attended by Israeli Ambassador to the U.K. Tzipi Hotovely, and U.K. Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis.
“Prime Minister Johnson’s support for Israel is unequivocal,” Lapid said. “He is a close and loving friend of ours.”
Johnson called the candle-lighting ceremony “moving,” and wished a “Happy Hanukkah to all citizens of Israel and to Jews around the world.”