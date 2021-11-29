Menorah Lighting at 10 Downing

LONDON -

Monday, November 29, 2021 at 3:09 pm |

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at 10 Downing Street for a menorah-lighting ceremony Monday night. (Stuart Mitchell)

Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid lit the second Chanukah candle at 10 Downing Street with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday night, in a ceremony also attended by Israeli Ambassador to the U.K. Tzipi Hotovely, and U.K. Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis.

“Prime Minister Johnson’s support for Israel is unequivocal,” Lapid said. “He is a close and loving friend of ours.”

Johnson called the candle-lighting ceremony “moving,” and wished a “Happy Hanukkah to all citizens of Israel and to Jews around the world.”