Donors Around the World Give over $460,000 to Kevin Strickland, Exonerated of 1978 Murder

(The Kansas City Star/TNS/Hamodia) -

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:57 pm |

Kevin Strickland speaking to the media after his release from prison, Tuesday, in Cameron, Mo. (Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star via AP)

A GoFundMe fundraiser to benefit Kevin Strickland has raised more than $460,000 after he was exonerated of a 1978 triple murder that he has always said he did not commit.

Strickland, 62, was released Tuesday from the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron after a judge granted Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker’s motion to free him.

The Midwest Innocence Project set up the online fundraiser in June saying at the time they were confident he would be released, but he will face “many hurdles adjusting to life” on the outside. They were seeking donations to help Strickland pay for basic necessities and a place to live.

By Wednesday evening, the GoFundMe page had raised $462,158 of its $500,000 goal.

Tricia Rojo Bushnell, executive director at the Midwest Innocence Project, said the response has been overwhelming in a good way. She said every time she looks, it is another surprise.

“I think it’s a reminder of our shared humanity and how much people really believe that the wrongfully convicted should be compensated, right?” she said.

The response is a testament that people care about justice, she said.

“The state of Missouri isn’t going to pay Kevin Strickland, but you know, strangers from all around the world are,” she said.

Under Missouri’s compensation law, only the prisoners who prove their innocence through a specific DNA-testing statute are eligible for payments.

Exonorees such as Strickland have relied on nonprofits and other people who have been released from prison to help them build back their lives.

Strickland, who spent more than 40 years behind bars and suffered the longest wrongful conviction in Missouri history, also will not receive a parole officer to help find counseling, housing or work.

Hundreds of people making the donations left words of encouragement for Strickland and shamed Missouri for its lack of compensation for people like him.

“I hope the fact that so many care, helps you to enjoy each day as it comes,” wrote Mark Edgington.

“Even Mississippi and Alabama, long at the bottom of the list for education, health care, etc. have wrongful conviction reimbursement,” wrote Cheryl M. Furr. “Shame on Missouri and any other state that is as backwards. Good luck, Kevin and know that all of us wish you the best in the coming years.”

Geraldine Woolfolk wrote praising his lawyers and those who worked to get him justice. Woolfolk’s family hopes their small gesture of support will remind Strickland that there are people of goodwill in this country.

“My family and I are incredulous over the miscarriage of justice for this innocent gentleman,” she wrote. “It is cruel that the state he resides in will give him no compensation for the years stolen from him.”

Natalya Cherry wrote: “No fundraising goal, no matter how high, approximates the value of stolen decades and health, let alone establishing new life against all odds. I hope to return and keep giving as I’m able, and I hope Mr. Strickland experiences restoration, wholeness, and defiant joy.”

Karen Teitel acknowledged that money won’t buy back the four-plus decades.

“But I hope the massive support for Mr. Strickland give him the support to live the rest of his life in comfort and offers him the ability to have wonderful experiences,” Tetel wrote.

One donor wrote of being the same age as Strickland.

“I’m trying to imagine being wrongfully convicted when I was 18 and spending all my life since then in prison for a crime I didn’t commit — and then to get no compensation from the state that imprisoned me?” wrote Tina Rhea. “I wish Mr. Strickland all the best for the rest of his life.”