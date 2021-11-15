AG Probing Fatal Police Shooting of Man After Parkway Chase

NEW YORK (AP) -

Monday, November 15, 2021 at 10:00 am |

A full investigation has been opened into the fatal police shooting of a man after a chase on Brooklyn’s Belt Parkway this month, Attorney General Letitia James announced Sunday.

The shooting occurred on the afternoon of Nov. 11 and began when a New York City police officer stopped Brian Astarita, 65, for speeding on the parkway, according to police.

When the officer approached Astarita’s car, he sped off, police said. The officer chased him and positioned her unmarked police car in front of his Jeep, police said. Astarita then crashed into the officer’s car and drove off.

The officer called for backup, and Astarita was pulled over again, according to police. He then got out of the Jeep, reached into the back seat for a gun and approached the two police vehicles with it, police said. The officers got out of their cars and told Astarita to drop his weapon, but he did not comply, police said.

Astarita was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police recovered what appeared to be a weapon at the scene, the attorney general’s office said.

Under state law, the AG’s Office of Special Investigation reviews altercations where a police officer or peace officer causes the death of a person, whether the officer is on duty or off duty. If the review concludes an officer caused the death, the office conducts a full investigation.