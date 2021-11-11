Shootout on Belt Parkway at Cropsey Avenue— Traffic Shut Down in Both Directions

BROOKLYN -

Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 5:04 pm |

According to preliminary information, NYPD Highway Patrol pulled over a car on the Belt Parkway going westbound when the driver pulled off and shot at the officers. The driver drove the wrong way onto the highway and the police returned fire, with many shots fired in the exchange. Video shows the perpetrator lying on the ground while his conditions remains unconfirmed.

At this time, traffic in the area of Cropsey Avenue is closed in both diections.

This is a breaking story which will be upgraded as it becomes available.