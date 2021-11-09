Coronavirus Restrictions in Israel to Be Relaxed

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:27 am |

A classroom at Orot Etzion School. (Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90)

With the decline in COVID morbidity in Israel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz agreed on a series of measures subject to Knesset constitutional committee approval on Thursday.

Gatherings in open areas will be allowed, and the green pass will no longer be required in areas considered low risk.

The obligation to wear a mask in gatherings of more than 100 people in an open area will be abolished. The rules for wearing masks indoors will remain unchanged.

New guidelines for the education system will be created by the Health Ministry in cooperation with the Knesset Education Committee and the Ministries of Education, Culture and Sports. These will include directives for events held in schools.