IAI Sells RPVs to UK’s MCL

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 12:40 pm |

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Marlborough Communications Limited (MCL) have been awarded a tender to provide the British army with four Remote Platoon Vehicles (RPVs), Globes reported on Wednesday.

The RPVs, designed and manufactured by IAI’s ELTA Systems group, represent a significant step forward in deploying robotics on the battlefield to increase efficiency and protect troops.

“In addition to their intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) capabilities, the RPVs can provide logistic support by carrying platoon equipment, supplying ammunition and extracting casualties,” said Globes. “The RPVs can be operated in manual, remote or autonomous modes,” thus sparing soldiers from exposure to enemy fire.

In another defense industry item, Israel’s Rafael defense contractor announced that it will be furnishing a naval warfare systems suite to an undisclosed country in Southeast Asia, in an $80 million contract to be fulfilled over the next three years, The Times of Israel reported.

The suite will be fitted to the Shaldag MK V fast patrol vessels, used in naval security missions. It will include Rafael-made remote operating weapon systems called typhoon and mini-typhoon for naval missiles, an internal communication system for ships and submarines called Sea-Com, and a tactical communications system called BNET, according to the report.