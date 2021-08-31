Family of Officer Killed After Incident at Gaza Border Demands IDF Inquest

YERUSHALAYIM -

Palestinian rioters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on Aug. 21. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Family members of Border Police officer Barel Hadaria Shmueli, Hy”d, who was fatally shot and wounded by a Palestinian terrorist along the Israel-Gaza border on Aug. 21, are demanding a commission of inquiry into his death.

A letter was sent to IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, as well as other senior military officials, by attorney Ran Cohen Rauchberger, who represents the family.

It said, among other things, that the IDF failed to properly prepare for dispersing the violent Palestinian rioters, used insufficient means and stationed soldiers along openings in the barrier, despite the obvious dangers.

Amateur video from the Palestinian side taken during the rioting showed a terrorist running up to the concrete barrier and firing a pistol into a hole reportedly used by Shmueli. He succumbed to his wounds at Soroka Medical Hospital on Monday afternoon.