BQE Shifting From 3 to 2 Lanes in Both Directions Next Week

Thursday, August 26, 2021

View of the BQE. (MusikAnimal/File)

Starting on August 30, the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE) will be reduced from three lanes to two wider lanes in both directions.

The New York City Department of Transportation warned commuters to expect mass delays and suggested using public transit instead.

The move is intended to reduce weight on the roadway and help extend the use of the structure and expand the BQE’s shoulder, thereby minimizing the impact of incidents.

Trucks and other essential vehicles are encouraged to take alternate routes; the DoT suggested using the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel and New Jersey Turnpike.

Earlier in August, Mayor Bill de Blasio and the DoT announced changes to the BQE that could extend the use of the 70-year old travel corridor for another 20 years.

Other changes include adding sensors to determine the BQ’s stability, concrete and rebar repairs, and waterproofing sections prone to water damage.

