School Openings on Time? Maybe Not

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 4:45 pm |

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett walked back on Tuesday a decision to open the Israeli school system on September 1, as originally scheduled.

On Monday night, the government approved a plan tailored to the varying coronavirus infection levels in cities around the country. It allowed in-classroom studies only where more than 70 percent of students are either vaccinated, recovered, or pass a positive serological test for antibodies. High-contagion areas with low numbers of vaccinated students will have to suffice once again with online remote learning.

But on Tuesday, Bennett said: “That decision we will make in the next week, according to the situation with the pandemic,” when asked by a reporter from Channel 13 news when asked about the new school year.

More than 8,700 Israelis tested positive for COVID on Monday, the highest number since early February. There are currently 946 Israelis hospitalized with COVID, 579 in serious condition, and 97 on ventilators.