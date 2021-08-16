Proof Vaccine Mandates Goes Into Effect in NYC

NEW YORK -

Security personnel ask customers for proof of vaccination as they enter City Winery on June 24, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

As of Monday, New York City eateries, indoor entertainment venues and exercise facilities will require proof of vaccination to enter.

Mayor Bill de Blasio touted the “Key to NYC” initiative as a way to encourage vaccinations. Incentives such as free passes to popular city sites such as zoos and museums have proven to be successful. After the mayor announced the city would offer a $100 debit card incentive to people getting their first shot at city-run sites, the city saw another 50,000 people getting their vaccine.

Dozens of businesses had previously taken their own initiative and mandated vaccines or proof of a negative coronavirus test.

Proof can be in the form of a CDC vaccine card, the digital New York State Excelsior Pass, or the NYC COVID Safe app.

“We already pushed through December. We have the heaters outside. We have the ability to adjust,” restaurant owner Shane Hathaway told ABC 7. “We’ll do what we have to do to create a comfortable environment for all our customers.”

His restaurant will require photo ID and vaccine proof.

Not all businesses are in favor, and some have attempted to sue the city or threatened to not comply.

Midtown Manhattan restaurant owner Art Depole told CNBC that he’s worried the mandate will be too confusing for diners and drive them away. “Customers and restaurants aren’t really going to know what’s happening with this,” he warned. “It seems like more of the locals are on board and understand it, but the tourists and the out-of-towners say, ‘Oh no, that’s the last time you’re going to see me in the city.’ It’s a polarizing issue.”

