Staten Island Politicians Sue City, Mayor Over Vaccine Mandate

Sunday, August 8, 2021

Security personnel ask customers for proof of vaccination as they enter a store June 24, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

A group of Republican politicians and community leaders from Staten Island have announced a lawsuit against Mayor Bill de Blasio in protest of New York City’s vaccine mandates for certain businesses.

Under de Blasio’s recent executive order, indoor eateries, fitness centers, and entertainment venues would require patrons to present proof of vaccination in order to enter. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of several Staten Island businesses, argues that the mandate violate privacy laws.

Local business owners claimed the requirement was unnecessarily onerous and invasive and will only make it more difficult for them during already challenging times.

“The Mayor’s vaccine mandate is an overreach of government,” said Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis. “The government should not be imposing such a mandate on its people and small business owners…. It is beyond ridiculous that the government is mandating these already struggling small business owners to be the city’s ‘vaccine police…’ We will not accept this type of government control and intervention in our lives.”

She was joined by Councilmen Joe Borelli and Minority Leader Steve Matteo, State Senator Andrew Lanza and Assemblyman Michael Tannousis.

“I want to thank former President Donald Trump who was the one that started Operation Warp Speed; he’s the reason that we had the vaccine in record time and the reason we were able to reopen as quickly as we have,” said David Carr on behalf of Matteo. “The vaccine has been a success and I encourage those who are thinking about it to talk to your physicians and decide if it’s the right choice for you. It’s unconscionable to divide our citizens into classes based on their personal health decisions.”

In New York City overall, 72.9% of all adults have at least one vaccine dose, and 61% of all eligible residents starting from age 12 have at least one shot. In Staten Island, 56% of eligible residents have at least one dose. The Bronx has 52% of residents with at least one dose while 73% of Manhattan residents have at least one shot.

