Report: Hamas Threatens Fresh Hostilities Unless It Receives Qatari Funds in Cash

Israeli soldiers at the scene of a fire started by incendiary balloons sent over the Gaza border, near Nir Am, in May. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

Hamas is threatening fresh hostilities unless it gets access to Qatari funds in cash, Palestinian media reported over the weekend.

According to reports, the terrorist group controlling the Gaza Strip refuses to receive the funds via wire transfers and demands the funds be transferred as they have been so far – in cash-stuffed suitcases.

The demand for Qatari aid to be done with wire transferred was presented by Israel and backed by the Palestinian Authority. Both demand that funds be subjected to strict oversight, to ensure they serve the purpose of rebuilding civilian infrastructure in the Strip, rather than end up funding Hamas’ terrorist infrastructure.

Hamas as reportedly made it clear to Egypt, which is working to broker a long-term ceasefire between Israel and terrorist group based in the coastal enclave, that unless it gets immediate access to Qatari cash it will no longer seek to keep arson terrorism or nightly border riots at bay.

Hamas spokesman Azam Qassem was quoted in the Palestinian media as saying, “The easing of restrictions approved by the Zionist occupation in recent days [increasing the volume of goods delivered to Gaza as well as its fishing zone] is not enough. These are attempts by the Zionist occupation to undermine Hamas and the Palestinian people and we will not allow it.”