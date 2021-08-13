7 People Hospitalized After Lightning Strike at Bronx Beach

Friday, August 13, 2021 at 4:14 am |

Seven people, including a 13-year-old boy, were hospitalized after reports of a lightning strike in the Bronx on Thursday, officials said.

The 13-year-old was listed in critical condition, according to CBS News.

The FDNY received reports of the strike at around 5:20 p.m. at Orchard Beach.

The Parks Department said that the group was sitting on the sand at Orchard Beach when they were struck by lightning during the fast-moving storm.

In a statement, the department said, “Prior to the incident, lifeguards had cleared all swimmers from the water, and Parks staff made announcements over the public address system instructing patrons to clear the beach.”