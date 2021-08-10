Report: Senior Mossad Agent Ousted Over Embezzlement Scandal

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 6:16 am |

Former Mossad director Yossi Cohen. (Alex Kolomoisky/POOL/Flash90)

A senior Mossad official was recently ousted from the intelligence agency over an apparent embezzlement scandal, Channel 12 News reported Monday. The agent, stationed overseas, had allegedly been pocketing organizational funds amounting to tens of thousands of euros over a long period of time. According to the report, once the embezzlement was discovered, the official was forced to return the money and leave the agency.

The report noted that Mossad personnel operating in foreign countries often handle large sums of money as part of the organizational system of trust, and once that trust is broken, the Mossad takes decisive action.

Channel 12 News said that the Mossad declined to comment.

In another incident, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit on Sunday instructed State Prosecutor Amit Aisman to investigate allegations that while in office, former Mossad Director Yossi Cohen accepted a gift from Australian billionaire James Packer for his daughter’s wedding worth $20,000.

When the initial review is complete, Mandelblit will decide whether a full criminal investigation is warranted, according to the report.