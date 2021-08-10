BREAKING: Governor Cuomo Resigns

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 12:14 pm |

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York’s Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced his resignation. The resignation take effect in 14 days. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will take over.

In a statement, Hochul said, “I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers. As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor.”

In a statement, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “It was past time for Andrew Cuomo to resign and it’s for the good of all New York.”

This is a breaking news update. We will update with a full story shortly.