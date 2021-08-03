NY Attorney General: Cuomo Allegations Substantiated

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 1:56 pm |

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York’s Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Attorney General James has released a long awaited report in which she found allegations of improper behavior by Governor Cuomo towards his employees to be substantiated and corroborated. The Attorney General stated that employees will have to decide for themselves if they wish to pursue civil actions against the governor for his. alleged actions.

James was joined by the two lawyers she appointed to lead the investigation, former acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim and employment discrimination attorney Anne L. Clark.

Kim described how Cuomo not only harassed multiple employees, but how his office fostered a “toxic” culture. They said there were 179 people interviewed and more than 74,000 pieces of evidence. Clark said they found all 11 employees who brought allegations to be credible.

James did not respond to reporters asking her if she believed Cuomo should run for reelections.

In a recorded message, Cuomo once again denied all allegations.