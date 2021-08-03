Rouhani: Israel ‘Took Iran’s Nuclear Secrets and Gave Them to Trump’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 6:06 am |

Then-Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu displaying some of the secret Iranian nuclear documents obtained by Israel, at a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, in 2018. (Reuters/ Amir Cohen)

Outgoing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in his last speech to his Cabinet ministers on Monday night that Israel had indeed taken Iran’s nuclear archive, as former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu revealed in 2018.

“The Israelis took out secrets out of the country and gave them to [then-U.S. President Donald] Trump. And President Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal,” Rouhani said.

At a widely-reported press conference in 2018, Netanyahu reported that the Mossad had completed a daring and complex operation in Tehran that had led to its seizure of 100,000 documents on the Iranian nuclear program.

Netanyahu said at the time that the documents in the archive pertained to Iran’s activities prior to the 2015 JCPOA nuclear accord and shed light on what he called Iran’s attempts to dupe the international community about its nuclear aspirations.

Meanwhile, as a number of Western powers are accusing Iran of responsibility for a drone attack on an Israeli-operated ship in the Arabia Sea last week, Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said Monday that Israel “sent people to our oil tankers to blow them up. Twelve of our tankers have been bombed or damaged.”

The New York Times recently ran a similar report that made similar allegations.