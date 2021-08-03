Alta Fixsler’s Appeal Denied by UK Supreme Court

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 12:25 pm |

Court 1 of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom at Middlesex Guildhall. (Rwendland)

The UK Supreme Court has declined to take up the appeal of Alta Fixsler, a 2-year-old Jewish girl on life support.

Her parents only option is to bring the case to the European Court of Human Rights.

Alta suffered a severe brain injury at birth and has been unable to breathe or eat on her own for her whole life. The Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, which is responsible for her care, says there is no potential for her condition ever to improve, and that there is no medical benefit to continuing her life support.

The High Court in London ruled on May 28 in favor of the hospital and against her parents. The Justice MacDonald said her parents “cannot be criticised for having reached a different decision informed by the religious laws that govern their way of life, but applying the secular legal principles that I must I cannot agree with their assessment.”

Rabbi Moshe Dovid Niederman of UJO of Williamsburg, an askan who was been fighting on behalf of the Fixsler family, condemned the ruling to Hamodia.

“We are talking about a sweet two year old girl fighting for her life. We are shocked that the Supreme Court did not find did not even look at the merits of the case.

We must remember that we are dealing here with the child of a U.S. citizen, to whom the U.S. has granted a visa, so that she should be able to come to the U.S., where she will be kept alive and receive treatment at no cost to the U.K. government.

It is therefore mind-boggling that the U.K. National Health Service is so stubborn and continues to insist that it will remove the life support from sweet Alta, to the sorrow of her parents, family and worldwide Jewish community, who have become so moved by her plight and care so much about saving her life.”