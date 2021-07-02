U.S. Approves Visa Request for Alta Fixsler

NEW YORK -

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

The U.S. has approved a visa request for Alta Fixsler, a brain-damaged, 2-year-old Jewish girl in the U.K. at risk of being removed from life support by a hospital in Manchester against her family’s will, Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Friday.

Alta’s family has been waging a public battle to keep her alive. Her mother is an Israeli citizen, and her father American. If Alta is unable to remain on life support in the U.K., the family is hoping to at least be able transport her to Israel or America for treatment.

Schumer sent a letter last week to Karen Pierce, the U.K. ambassador to the U.S., notifying Pierce that Schumer was working on obtaining citizenship documents for the young girl, and urging Pierce “that all health decisions that are against the wishes of ten family be suspended until the citizenship process is complete and Alta can travel to the U.S.”

On Friday, Schumer announced that the visa had been secured.

“All the Fixslers want is to follow their faith and get their little girl the best care in the process,” Schumer said in a statement Friday. “The images of little Alta make your heart melt, and to know just how much her parents love her inspires us to do all we can to ensure her best chance. Aside from this federal action of securing a visa, I also offer my most fervent prayers to her and her family.”

A U.K. court has ruled that the hospital may remove Alta from life support; the family is in the midst of appealing that ruling. While the parents had argued that their religious rights as Jews allow them to do all that is necessary to keep Alta alive, the judge ruled that it could not be assumed that the young child would necessarily accept the same religion as her parents.

Rabbi Moshe Dovid Niederman of the UJO of Williamsburg, who has been lobbying government officials on behalf of the Fixslers, told Hamodia on Friday that he appreciates “Sen. Schumer and his staff working with us around the clock to help save Alta’s life by obtaining this visa through the U.S. Embassy in the U.K,” and that “we now appeal to the British Health Ministry: Please don’t block Alta’s chance to live.”

Rabbi Niederman said that a medical transport to the United States has been arranged through Jewish philanthropists, and would not cost the British government anything. But the hospital has resisted allowing Alta to leave for treatment, saying it would be more humane to terminate her life support

“Please allow the child to come to the United States, into the welcoming hands of the Jewish community here, who will do all we can to save her life,” Rabbi Niederman said. “We remind the British government that saving one life is akin to saving the entire world.”

Separately, 10 Republican senators sent a letter to President Joe Biden last week asking him to “advocate to Prime Minister Johnson on behalf of the Fixsler family.”

Rabbi Moshe Margaretten of Tzedek Association, who has also been lobbying U.S. and U.K. government officials, told Hamodia “this is a life-and-death case pertaining to disability and religious discrimination because the UK government has taken the outrageous position that because she has cognitive disabilities she will never appreciate what religion is and therefore they will not consider her religious rights as who knows if she will take on her parents’ religious values. This is completely counter to our values of law and is in fact saying she is different from everyone else because of her disabilities. They are saying she does not have the same rights we have, which is clear discrimination.

