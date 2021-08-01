Rabbi Marcus Solomon appointed to Supreme Court in Western Australia

Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 8:56 pm |

Rabbi Marcus Solomon, an Orthodox ordained rabbi who holds leadership positions within the Jewish community and established the Beit Midrash of Western Australia in 1993, has been appointed as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Western Australia. He is believed to be the first Orthodox Jew to serve as a Supreme Court Judge in Australia, the Australian Jewish News reported.

WA Attorney-General John Quigley announced the appointment on Thursday, July 30, and said that Rabbi Solomon “has a long-standing commitment to legal governance, substantive law, ethics and mastery of professional practice”.

“He is not only an eminently qualified advocate and lawyer but he has also demonstrated his commitment to public service through his roles in the education and mentoring of his fellow practitioners, membership of various boards and committees, and his advisory and honorary positions in a variety of Jewish educational institutions,” Quigley said. “I congratulate Mr Solomon SC on his appointment and wish him well in his new role.”

Rabbi Solomon a lawyer who is a is a member of the Legal Practice Board with expertise in a wide range of commercial matters, including complex commercial matters which include property, contracts, insolvency, building and construction, planning and trade practices. He is also legal educator who has taught law and its practice to junior barristers for the Australian Bar Association and the Western Australian Bar Association.

He graduated with a law degree in 1991 from the University of Western Australia with First Class Honors, and worked as a lawyer and then partner at two major law firms before moving to the independent Bar. He was appointed Senior Counsel in 2013.

Rabbi Solomon has provided extensive pro-bono legal advice to community groups and to legal practitioners before the Legal Practitioners Complaints Committee and the State Administrative Tribunal.