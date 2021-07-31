Two Injured in Brooklyn Building Collapse

BROOKLYN -

Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11:19 pm |

FDNY working on extricating construction worker from a collapsed building on Friday, July 29, 2021. (FDNY)

Part of a wall of a building undergoing renovations at 439 Lincoln Road in Prospect Lefferts Gardens collapsed Friday afternoon, causing the roof to fall and pinning two construction workers between the roof, the brick wall and the floor of the second floor.

Police received a call about the collapse at 1:10 p.m. on July 29, and responded within two minutes. FDNY crews and EMS paramedics trained in dealing with such situations worked hand in hand to shore up the building while stabilizing the condition of the trapped workers, all the while working to extricate them and transport them for further medical care.

The FDNY responded with 12 pieces of apparatus, with 65 FDNY and EMS personnel.

At 2:20 p.m., the FDNY was able to free the first workers, and the second one was freed 10 minutes later. Both were taken to Kings County Hospital where they were listed in serious condition.

Deputy Assistant Chief Joseph Ferrante of the NYPD Brooklyn Borough Command said that it appears the proper permits were in place, and the Buildings Department is assessing the condition of the building and the adjoining structures.

The building is a two-story 20X16 brick and joist construction, and it has not yet been determined what caused the collapse.