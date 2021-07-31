Despite Vaccinations, COVID-19 Rates Rising Across New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -

Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 9:55 pm |

A member of the National Guard looks on as people stand in line at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York. (Timothy A. Clary/Pool Photo via AP)

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in New York continues to swell statewide as hospitalizations grow at a slower pace, according to the latest data released by the state Friday.

An average of 2,036 people have tested positive each day over the past seven days.

It’s the first time that number has gone over 2,000 since May 13, and it’s more than five times the pandemic low of 306 new cases per day on June 25.

About 57% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, with vaccination rates lowest in rural counties as well as in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

The rise in cases is happening at a faster and steadier pace now than it did last fall before anyone was vaccinated.

That autumn wave eventually peaked at more than 16,000 new cases per day in early January.

Hospitalizations due to the virus have been rising at a slower pace than infections, with most of the growth in New York City, Long Island and parts of central New York. The 657 people hospitalized Thursday was up 77% since June 25, according to the state’s count.

There are signs that fatality rates may be flattening: At least 40 people died of COVID-19 in New York in the seven days through July 29. That is not a significant change from 39 deaths for the week ending July 14.

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests fewer New Yorkers are dying of COVID-19 now than at this time last year: In the last week in July 2020, New York recorded about 80 deaths.

Hospitalization, meanwhile, dipped to 581 patients by the end of July 2020.