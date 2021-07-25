State Department Raises Issue Of Fixsler WIth British

Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 3:11 am |

The United States State Department sent a letter to Senator Marc Rubio (R-Fl) on Friday, July 23, stating that it has communicated with the government of the United Kingdom concerning the case of Alta Fixsler, a 2-year-old Jewish child hospitalized in England who the courts have ordered to be removed from life support.

Her parents have been fighting the ruling, and want to bring her to the United States where she could continue her treatment.

On June 21, 10 Senators signed a letter to President Biden requesting he intervene in the case, and on June 25, Senator Schumer sent a letter to Karen Pierce, the British Ambassador to Washington, informing her that he was working on obtaining a visa for Alta, which was obtained on July 2. The senators urged all health decisions be halted and the parents be allowed to transfer her to this country to resume her treatment.

The State Department letter, written by Naz Durakoglu, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Bureau of Legislative Affairs, states that “upholding the rights of U.S. citizens is our utmost priority, and we recognize the profound implications of the outcome for Alta’s family and loved ones. The Under Secretary for Political Affairs and senior officials in the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs have raised this case with the government of the United Kingdom.”

In addition, it notifies Senator Rubio that the U.S. Embassy in London has issued a non-immigrant visa for Alta in the event that she is discharged and her parents choose to transport her to the United States for further treatment.