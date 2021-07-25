Israeli Doctors Call for Third Vaccine

Yerushalayim -

Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 4:21 am |

A COVID-19 vaccine injection being readied, at a vaccination center of the Tel Aviv municipality and Magen David Adom, in Tel Aviv. (Jamal Awad/Flash90)

Doctors in Israel have called on the Ministry of Health to offer a third vaccine to the entire population over 60, Israel Hayom commentator Ran reveals this morning.

Doctors also call for a third vaccine for patients with compromised immune systems. Some also suggest urgently vaccinating in a third dose all medical staff.

According to the same doctors and senior executives, the move should be made without waiting for official approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and even before they start in other countries. According to them, data from around the world on patients who received the third dose showed that there are no serious side effects.