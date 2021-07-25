Fauci: CDC May Back Wearing Masks More

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Dr. Anthony Fauci testifying before a Senate committee last week. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is weighing revising its COVID-19 guidelines to recommend that even fully vaccinated individuals wear masks in public.

Fauci, the nation’s top government infectious disease official, told CNN that he’s taken part in conversations about altering the guidelines, something he described as being “under active consideration.”

He noted that some local areas where infection rates are surging are already urging individuals to wear masks in public regardless of their vaccination status. Fauci said those local rules are not incompatible with the CDC’s current recommendation that the vaccinated don’t need to wear masks in public.