YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 5:46 am |

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman plans to gradually raise the retirement age for women in Israel from 62 to 65 , Globes reported on Wednesday. There are currently no plans to revise the retirement age for men, which stands at 67.

According to the report, the retirement age for women will be raised from 62 to 63 by 2024, and from 63 to 65 by 2032.

Lieberman noted that in most Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development member-states, the retirement age for women and men is similar.