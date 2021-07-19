Israel Adds Two Countries to Covid Red List

YERUSHALAYIM -

Travelers seen in the departure hall at the Ben Gurion International Airport, on July 19, 2021. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The Israeli government added two countries—Spain and Kyrgyzstan—to the list of countries with which travel to or from Israel is prohibited due to the spread of Covid-19 and its variants.

As of Friday, July 23, they will join Russia, India, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Mexico on the banned list, the government said in a statement on Monday.

All foreign travelers, including those who have been vaccinated or recovered from the coronavirus, including B1 visa holders, who have stayed in one of the above 10 countries in the past 14 days are not allowed to enter Israel – even with a B1 visa and a vaccination certificate/serological test. If you stayed in one of the 10 countries, you will need to spend 14 days in another country before flying to Israel. This does not apply to travelers in transit who have stayed for less than 12 hours in an airport (exclusively!) in one of the aforementioned10 countries, statement stipulated.

All foreign travelers, including those who have been vaccinated or recovered from the coronavirus, including B1 visa holders, who have stayed in the U.K., Turkey, Cyprus or Georgia in the 14 days prior to their arrival in Israel are still allowed to enter Israel with an entry permit or a B1 visa, but are obliged to spend 7 days in quarantine regardless of serological tests; the instruction is valid from 23rd July until further notice.