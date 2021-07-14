Ex-Deputy Minister Kirschenbaum Sentenced to 10 Years for Bribery

YERUSHALAYIM -

Yaron Levy, Judge of the Tel Aviv District Court arrives for the verdict of former Deputy Minister Faina Kirschenbaum at the District Court in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, in one of the most far-reaching public corruption cases in Israel’s history. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Former deputy interior minister Faina Kirschenbaum (Yisrael Beytenu) was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday after she was convicted of bribery by the Tel Aviv District Court in March, in one of the worst public corruption cases in Israeli history that had already led to over a dozen convictions.

Besides skimming funds off the state budgets that Kirschenbaum granted to various public bodies, she was convicted of organizing a scheme, along with family members and members of her Yisrael Beytenu party, to receive free hotel rooms, expensive electronic equipment, well-paid jobs, and a range of other illegal quid pro quo benefits.

She was also ordered by the court to pay a NIS 900,000 fine.