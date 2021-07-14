Application for Entry Permits Now Available Online

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 12:50 pm |

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched an online form for submitting applications for permits to enter the country, the Chaim V’Chessed organization said on Wednesday.

Applicants are asked to select the nearest consulate or embassy. They are also required to upload all the necessary documents, such as passports, birth certificates vaccination cards, insurance, etc.

The new process is intended to limit multiple applications, and streamline the entire process.

Until now, applications submitted to Israeli consulates and embassies have often been subjected to a slow and nerve-wracking process.

“Many travelers have applied to several consulates, a practice which we have discouraged,” Chaim V’Chessed said in a statement. “Hard-working officials have been frequently bogged down by multiple requests from the same persons.