YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 8:37 am |

Medical technicians test passengers for COVID-19 at the Ben Gurion International Airport. (Flash90)

At a Coronavirus Cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday night, the Cabinet will review a recommendation from the Health Ministry to shorten quarantine to seven days. If the recommendation is accepted, the presentation of a negative COVID test after seven days will allow the person’s release.

Also expected is a framework for the presentation of negative COVID tests at large events, for those who are not vaccinated.