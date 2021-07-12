Diamond, Thought to Be World’s Third Largest, Discovered in Botswana

NEW YORK -

A worker sorts diamonds according their color at the Diamond Trading Company in Gaborone, Botswana, in 2008. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe/File)

A huge 1,174-carat diamond has been uncovered in Botswana, the third diamond more than 1,000 carats found in that particular mine. It may replace a 1,098-carat stone found in the country last month as the third-largest known diamond in the world.

The high-quality diamond was presented to the government in a formal ceremony, with Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi attending to admire the rare stone, CNN reported.

The precious rock was discovered at the Karowe diamond mine last month, and in 2019 what was believed to be the second-largest diamond ever found, a massive 1,758-carat stone, was found in the Karowe mine.

Naseem Lahri, the managing director of the Canadian diamond mining company, Lucara Botswana, said the stone’s discovery “is history in the making, for us and Botswana as well.”

The largest diamond ever recorded was the 3,106-carat Cullinan Diamond, found in South Africa in 1905. The Cullinan was cut into smaller stones, some of which became part of the British royal family’s crown jewels.

