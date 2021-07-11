Bennett: Pfizer Vaccine Shipment Moved Up to Aug. 1 

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 5:44 am |

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett convenes the weekly Cabinet meeting in Yerushalayim on Sunday. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced at the opening of the Cabinet meeting on Sunday that he came to a deal with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to move up the upcoming Pfizer vaccine shipment to August 1.

“We have been working for a number of weeks on the vaccine issue, and this morning I am happy to report that after a number of conversations with the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, last night we finalized an agreement to speed up the next shipment of vaccines. The shipment is now set to arrive on August 1,” Bennett said.

Bennett added that, “Taken together with the supply we already have, this guarantees us a continuous supply of vaccines. I want to stress: There are enough doses for everyone. The shipment arriving on August 1 will give us enough vaccine doses. Anyone who isn’t yet vaccinated – adult or child – should come and be vaccinated today already.”

The next Pfizer vaccine delivery was scheduled to arrive in Israel in September.