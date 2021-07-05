Two More Victims in Surfside Collapse Identified as Jewish Couple

Monday, July 5, 2021 at 1:20 pm |

Miami-Dade police announced two more victims of the Surfside condo collapse have been identified as Tzi Ainsworth a”h, 68, and Ingrid “Itty” Ainsworth a”h, 66.

The Chabad couple had recently moved from Australia to Florida in order to be close to their children, according to Collive.com. They were described as warm, friendly people who smiled to everyone they encountered, and devoted parents to their seven children and numerous grandchildren.

Their daughter Chana Wasserman wrote that her mother, despite suffering from chronic pain, was cheerful and optimistic.

“Every person she encountered, ever in her life, became her friend. Everyone was treated as equals,” Wasserman wrote about her mother. “The guy at the laundromat, the guy working at the fruit market…”

They welcomed a new grandchild on Tuesday, June 24, the day of the collapse.

Yesterday, authorities announced they had identified David Epstein, a”h, 58. His wife, Bonnie, a”h, 56, was identified earlier in the week. Their son, Jonathan, who lives in Brooklyn, wrote on social media, “my parents were amazing people and would be touched by the outpouring of love and support we’ve received.”

Boruch Dayan Emes.