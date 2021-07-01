Israeli, UAE Airlines Announce Cooperation Deal

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 8:50 am |

An Etihad Airways plane prepares to land at the Abu Dhabi airport in the United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

The UAE and Israeli flag-carriers, El Al and Etihad, announced a codeshare cooperation deal on Thursday, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two nations following September’s normalization of diplomatic relations.

The airlines said in a statement they had “launched their joint codeshare network and reciprocal loyalty agreement for frequent flyers.”

“This builds on the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) the airlines signed in 2020 following the Abraham Accords signed by the UAE and Israel,” it added.

Under the agreement, El Al will sell tickets and offer frequent flier points to its members for the twice-weekly Etihad service between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv from July 18.

Pending regulatory approval, Etihad will then begin to sell tickets for 14 routes operated by El Al as well as offering benefits to its frequent fliers.