NYPD Arrests Fourth Suspect in Attack on Jewish Man in Times Square

Mahmoud Musa is pictured on the far left, Faisal Elezzi is pictured second from the left, and the minor suspect is second from right in a composite photo of the suspects in the attack on a Jewish man in Times Square. The fourth man arrested is not pictured. (NYPD)

Police arrested a minor as one of the suspects in the beating of a Jewish man in Times Square. As the suspect is only fourteen years old, his name and other personal information has not been revealed.

He is charged with gang assault, hate crime assault, hate crime menacing, and aggravated harassment.

Police previously arrested Faisal Elezzi, 25, Mahmoud Musa, and Waseem Awawdeh, both 23 in connection with the assault on Joseph Borgen, 29, in Manhattan on March 20.

“At this time we are not looking for any other suspects,” a police spokesperson told Hamodia.

Musa has been charged with gang assault and assault as a hate crime. Elezzi has been charged with charged with assault as a hate crime, menacing as a hate crime, and aggravated harassment as a hate crime. Awawdeh, who was accused of beating the victim with crutches, was charged with assault as a hate crime in the 2nd degree, gang assault as a hate crime in the 2nd degree, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon, which was the crutch used in the assault.

Borgen was likely identified and targeted by his yarmulke.

The five men who attacked him screamed slurs at him and beat him and pepper-sprayed even as he fell to the ground.

“They were using their fists, they were kicking me, punching me, kicking me all over my body,” Borgen told Fox5 at the time. “What happened yesterday is just not the answer to anyone’s problems, regardless of what color of skin you are, what race you are, what ethnicity, what religion. That’s just wrong on so many levels regardless of who you are.”

