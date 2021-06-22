Health Ministry Official Recommends Mask Wearing

YERUSHALAYIM -

Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Chezy Levi.

After two coronavirus outbreaks were reported over the past few days in schools in the cities of Modi’in and Binyamina, Health Ministry Director General Prof. Chezy Levi said on Tuesday that he recommends adhering to the mask mandate, which was dropped last week, in crowded places, including on public transportation.

He said that a directive requiring face masks in schools in areas of outbreaks is forthcoming.

Levi also expressed support for Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz’s proposal to fine those who travel to countries with a high risk of infection, including Russia, India, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and South Africa.