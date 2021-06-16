Gantz Requests Lifting of Gag on Covid Transcripts

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 5:21 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (left) speaks with Defense Minister Benny Gantz after an official group photo was taken of the new government, Monday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Defense Minister Benny Gantz asked Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday to lift the 30-year gag-order which had been imposed on transcripts of the coronavirus cabinet’s meetings last year.

In a letter, Gantz wrote to Bennett that “throughout the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, public confidence in government decisions eroded. At that time, partial publications from the discussions, which were based on biased leaks, were exposed to the public.

“It’s time the protocols be exposed, so that the entire public can be aware of the actions of the cabinet and its ministers.”