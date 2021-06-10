Biden Administration Prepares Ground to Expand Abraham Accords

YERUSHALAYIM -

The flags of the U.S., United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain are seen in the city of Netanya. (Flash90)

The Biden administration plans to lay the groundwork for a new campaign to encourage more Arab countries to sign diplomatic deals with Israel and strengthen existing ones.

According to a Washington Post report, the White House is considering appointing a former U.S. ambassador to Israel, Dan Shapiro, to a post in the Middle East whose role would be to expand normalization agreements between Israel and governments in the region.

U.S. officials are also working to encourage the development of trade, education and other ties between the four Arab countries that recently signed the Abraham Accords and Israel, namely, the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

According to The Washington Post, the Biden administration hopes that visible success in these areas will also help promote other bilateral deals in the region, as the United States intends to push for a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The pursuit of the Abraham Accords thus becomes one of the rare initiatives of the Trump administration taken up by President Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Last year, the Trump administration tried to get several countries to join the Accords, already signed by four Arab states.

The Biden administration believes several other Arab governments may be interested in normalizing their relations with Israel.