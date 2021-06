NEW YORK -

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 10:46 am |

New Jersey experienced a minor earthquake on Wednesday morning, New Jersey News Network reported.

The 2.4 magnitude earthquake occurred near the Pennsylvania border, two miles from the small town of Tuckerton.

The earthquake, which was 5 miles deep, was felt in Trenton. There were no injuries or damage reported, which officials said rarely occurs in small earthquakes that have a magnitude under 4.

This was the fourth earthquake in New Jersey so far this year.

